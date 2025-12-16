SinaisSeções
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 130%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 101
Negociações com lucro:
561 (50.95%)
Negociações com perda:
540 (49.05%)
Melhor negociação:
1 941.64 EUR
Pior negociação:
-1 416.25 EUR
Lucro bruto:
34 111.37 EUR (2 875 113 pips)
Perda bruta:
-14 572.74 EUR (279 509 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
93.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
64.66%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
107
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.19
Negociações longas:
491 (44.60%)
Negociações curtas:
610 (55.40%)
Fator de lucro:
2.34
Valor esperado:
17.75 EUR
Lucro médio:
60.80 EUR
Perda média:
-26.99 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Crescimento mensal:
58.33%
Previsão anual:
707.74%
Algotrading:
53%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3 025.30 EUR
Máximo:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 64
GBPNZD 54
GBPJPY 53
EURJPY 51
CHFJPY 51
XAUUSD 51
XUSTEC 49
EURAUD 46
NZDCHF 46
EURNZD 45
GBPAUD 44
USDJPY 39
CADJPY 36
GBPCAD 35
USDCHF 35
AUDCHF 34
AUDJPY 32
NZDJPY 31
EURCHF 30
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 29
AUDUSD 28
AUDNZD 26
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 22
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 18
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY -93
CHFJPY -80
XAUUSD 18K
XUSTEC 2.1K
EURAUD -1.3K
NZDCHF -80
EURNZD -47
GBPAUD -1.8K
USDJPY 8
CADJPY 9
GBPCAD -8
USDCHF 196
AUDCHF -34
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 5
EURCHF 39
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -21
AUDUSD -6
AUDNZD -24
NZDCAD 12
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.7K
GBPNZD 3K
GBPJPY 6.5K
EURJPY -2.2K
CHFJPY -8.5K
XAUUSD 8.6K
XUSTEC 19K
EURAUD 308
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.2K
USDJPY 955
CADJPY 359
GBPCAD 4.8K
USDCHF 3.5K
AUDCHF -1.7K
AUDJPY 2.5K
NZDJPY 689
EURCHF 1.3K
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 441
AUDUSD 591
AUDNZD -2.1K
NZDCAD 394
EURGBP 383
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 941.64 EUR
Pior negociação: -1 416 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 14
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +232.29 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3 397.81 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "KeyToMarkets-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
