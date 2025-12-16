SeñalesSecciones
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 225 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 130%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 101
Transacciones Rentables:
561 (50.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
540 (49.05%)
Mejor transacción:
1 941.64 EUR
Peor transacción:
-1 416.25 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
34 111.37 EUR (2 875 113 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14 572.74 EUR (279 509 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
93.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
64.66%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
107
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.19
Transacciones Largas:
491 (44.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
610 (55.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.34
Beneficio Esperado:
17.75 EUR
Beneficio medio:
60.80 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-26.99 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
58.33%
Pronóstico anual:
707.74%
Trading algorítmico:
53%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 025.30 EUR
Máxima:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
De fondos:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 64
GBPNZD 54
GBPJPY 53
EURJPY 51
CHFJPY 51
XAUUSD 51
XUSTEC 49
EURAUD 46
NZDCHF 46
EURNZD 45
GBPAUD 44
USDJPY 39
CADJPY 36
GBPCAD 35
USDCHF 35
AUDCHF 34
AUDJPY 32
NZDJPY 31
EURCHF 30
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 29
AUDUSD 28
AUDNZD 26
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 22
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 18
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY -93
CHFJPY -80
XAUUSD 18K
XUSTEC 2.1K
EURAUD -1.3K
NZDCHF -80
EURNZD -47
GBPAUD -1.8K
USDJPY 8
CADJPY 9
GBPCAD -8
USDCHF 196
AUDCHF -34
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 5
EURCHF 39
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -21
AUDUSD -6
AUDNZD -24
NZDCAD 12
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.7K
GBPNZD 3K
GBPJPY 6.5K
EURJPY -2.2K
CHFJPY -8.5K
XAUUSD 8.6K
XUSTEC 19K
EURAUD 308
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.2K
USDJPY 955
CADJPY 359
GBPCAD 4.8K
USDCHF 3.5K
AUDCHF -1.7K
AUDJPY 2.5K
NZDJPY 689
EURCHF 1.3K
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 441
AUDUSD 591
AUDNZD -2.1K
NZDCAD 394
EURGBP 383
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 941.64 EUR
Peor transacción: -1 416 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +232.29 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3 397.81 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "KeyToMarkets-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Copiar

