|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|74
|GBPUSD
|64
|GBPNZD
|54
|GBPJPY
|53
|EURJPY
|51
|CHFJPY
|51
|XAUUSD
|51
|XUSTEC
|49
|EURAUD
|46
|NZDCHF
|46
|EURNZD
|45
|GBPAUD
|44
|USDJPY
|39
|CADJPY
|36
|GBPCAD
|35
|USDCHF
|35
|AUDCHF
|34
|AUDJPY
|32
|NZDJPY
|31
|EURCHF
|30
|CADCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|29
|AUDUSD
|28
|AUDNZD
|26
|NZDCAD
|23
|EURGBP
|22
|AUDCAD
|22
|NZDUSD
|20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|GBPNZD
|18
|GBPJPY
|72
|EURJPY
|-93
|CHFJPY
|-80
|XAUUSD
|18K
|XUSTEC
|2.1K
|EURAUD
|-1.3K
|NZDCHF
|-80
|EURNZD
|-47
|GBPAUD
|-1.8K
|USDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|9
|GBPCAD
|-8
|USDCHF
|196
|AUDCHF
|-34
|AUDJPY
|16
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|39
|CADCHF
|-2
|USDCAD
|-21
|AUDUSD
|-6
|AUDNZD
|-24
|NZDCAD
|12
|EURGBP
|14
|AUDCAD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|-6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|3K
|GBPJPY
|6.5K
|EURJPY
|-2.2K
|CHFJPY
|-8.5K
|XAUUSD
|8.6K
|XUSTEC
|19K
|EURAUD
|308
|NZDCHF
|-3.1K
|EURNZD
|-3.1K
|GBPAUD
|-6.2K
|USDJPY
|955
|CADJPY
|359
|GBPCAD
|4.8K
|USDCHF
|3.5K
|AUDCHF
|-1.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|NZDJPY
|689
|EURCHF
|1.3K
|CADCHF
|320
|USDCAD
|441
|AUDUSD
|591
|AUDNZD
|-2.1K
|NZDCAD
|394
|EURGBP
|383
|AUDCAD
|470
|NZDUSD
|-1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"KeyToMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.26 × 2345
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 183
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.52 × 3163
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.02 × 2369
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.10 × 5437
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.26 × 184
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.26 × 1270
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 1113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 572
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.06 × 2345
|
xChief-MT5
|5.32 × 813
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.78 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.53 × 554
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.70 × 806
|
Swissquote-Server
|9.31 × 13
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|10.64 × 11
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.81 × 760
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy
Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.
What Makes ProfitEcho Different:
✅ Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.
✅ Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.
✅ Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.
✅ ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.
✅ Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.
Who Is This For?
- Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
- Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
- Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
- Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency
Important Notes:
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication
Why Trust ProfitEcho?
With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.
🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com
Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.
