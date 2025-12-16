シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Echo FX Official
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
レビュー0件
信頼性
20週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  225  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 130%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 101
利益トレード:
561 (50.95%)
損失トレード:
540 (49.05%)
ベストトレード:
1 941.64 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-1 416.25 EUR
総利益:
34 111.37 EUR (2 875 113 pips)
総損失:
-14 572.74 EUR (279 509 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (232.29 EUR)
最大連続利益:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
93.06%
最大入金額:
64.66%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
107
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.19
長いトレード:
491 (44.60%)
短いトレード:
610 (55.40%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.34
期待されたペイオフ:
17.75 EUR
平均利益:
60.80 EUR
平均損失:
-26.99 EUR
最大連続の負け:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
月間成長:
58.33%
年間予想:
707.74%
アルゴリズム取引:
53%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3 025.30 EUR
最大の:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
エクイティによる:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 64
GBPNZD 54
GBPJPY 53
EURJPY 51
CHFJPY 51
XAUUSD 51
XUSTEC 49
EURAUD 46
NZDCHF 46
EURNZD 45
GBPAUD 44
USDJPY 39
CADJPY 36
GBPCAD 35
USDCHF 35
AUDCHF 34
AUDJPY 32
NZDJPY 31
EURCHF 30
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 29
AUDUSD 28
AUDNZD 26
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 22
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 18
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY -93
CHFJPY -80
XAUUSD 18K
XUSTEC 2.1K
EURAUD -1.3K
NZDCHF -80
EURNZD -47
GBPAUD -1.8K
USDJPY 8
CADJPY 9
GBPCAD -8
USDCHF 196
AUDCHF -34
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 5
EURCHF 39
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -21
AUDUSD -6
AUDNZD -24
NZDCAD 12
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.7K
GBPNZD 3K
GBPJPY 6.5K
EURJPY -2.2K
CHFJPY -8.5K
XAUUSD 8.6K
XUSTEC 19K
EURAUD 308
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.2K
USDJPY 955
CADJPY 359
GBPCAD 4.8K
USDCHF 3.5K
AUDCHF -1.7K
AUDJPY 2.5K
NZDJPY 689
EURCHF 1.3K
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 441
AUDUSD 591
AUDNZD -2.1K
NZDCAD 394
EURGBP 383
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 941.64 EUR
最悪のトレード: -1 416 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 14
最大連続利益: +232.29 EUR
最大連続損失: -3 397.81 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"KeyToMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


レビューなし
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
