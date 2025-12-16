- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|69
|GBPUSD
|60
|GBPNZD
|49
|EURJPY
|47
|GBPJPY
|44
|EURNZD
|41
|NZDCHF
|41
|EURAUD
|40
|GBPAUD
|40
|CHFJPY
|40
|USDJPY
|37
|GBPCAD
|35
|CADJPY
|32
|XUSTEC
|32
|AUDCHF
|30
|USDCHF
|30
|AUDJPY
|29
|CADCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|27
|EURCHF
|26
|AUDNZD
|26
|XAUUSD
|26
|NZDJPY
|24
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURGBP
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|NZDCAD
|20
|NZDUSD
|18
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|GBPNZD
|11
|EURJPY
|-110
|GBPJPY
|52
|EURNZD
|-50
|NZDCHF
|-74
|EURAUD
|-1.2K
|GBPAUD
|-1.8K
|CHFJPY
|-53
|USDJPY
|-4
|GBPCAD
|-8
|CADJPY
|8
|XUSTEC
|2.7K
|AUDCHF
|-29
|USDCHF
|164
|AUDJPY
|11
|CADCHF
|-2
|USDCAD
|-6
|EURCHF
|20
|AUDNZD
|-24
|XAUUSD
|13K
|NZDJPY
|-11
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|15
|AUDCAD
|-5
|NZDCAD
|9
|NZDUSD
|-11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|GBPNZD
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|-2.4K
|GBPJPY
|7.1K
|EURNZD
|-3.1K
|NZDCHF
|-2.7K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|-5.5K
|CHFJPY
|-4.6K
|USDJPY
|-315
|GBPCAD
|4.8K
|CADJPY
|224
|XUSTEC
|75K
|AUDCHF
|-1.3K
|USDCHF
|3.4K
|AUDJPY
|2.2K
|CADCHF
|320
|USDCAD
|549
|EURCHF
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-2.1K
|XAUUSD
|9K
|NZDJPY
|-68
|AUDUSD
|361
|EURGBP
|373
|AUDCAD
|526
|NZDCAD
|182
|NZDUSD
|-1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KeyToMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.26 × 2345
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 183
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.52 × 3163
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.02 × 2369
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.10 × 5437
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.26 × 184
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.26 × 1270
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 1113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 572
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.06 × 2345
|
xChief-MT5
|5.32 × 813
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.78 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.53 × 554
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.70 × 806
|
Swissquote-Server
|9.31 × 13
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|10.64 × 11
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.81 × 760
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy
Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.
What Makes ProfitEcho Different:
✅ Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.
✅ Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.
✅ Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.
✅ ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.
✅ Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.
Who Is This For?
- Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
- Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
- Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
- Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency
Important Notes:
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication
Why Trust ProfitEcho?
With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.
🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com
Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.
USD
EUR
EUR