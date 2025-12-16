SinyallerBölümler
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 101%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
957
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
486 (50.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
471 (49.22%)
En iyi işlem:
1 048.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-698.50 EUR
Brüt kâr:
23 750.33 EUR (2 840 599 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 568.05 EUR (188 121 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.10%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
110
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.03
Alış işlemleri:
441 (46.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
516 (53.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.77
Beklenen getiri:
15.86 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
48.87 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-18.19 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Aylık büyüme:
48.40%
Yıllık tahmin:
587.57%
Algo alım-satım:
58%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 025.30 EUR
Maksimum:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.05% (15.74 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 69
GBPUSD 60
GBPNZD 49
EURJPY 47
GBPJPY 44
EURNZD 41
NZDCHF 41
EURAUD 40
GBPAUD 40
CHFJPY 40
USDJPY 37
GBPCAD 35
CADJPY 32
XUSTEC 32
AUDCHF 30
USDCHF 30
AUDJPY 29
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 27
EURCHF 26
AUDNZD 26
XAUUSD 26
NZDJPY 24
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 20
AUDCAD 20
NZDCAD 20
NZDUSD 18
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 11
EURJPY -110
GBPJPY 52
EURNZD -50
NZDCHF -74
EURAUD -1.2K
GBPAUD -1.8K
CHFJPY -53
USDJPY -4
GBPCAD -8
CADJPY 8
XUSTEC 2.7K
AUDCHF -29
USDCHF 164
AUDJPY 11
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -6
EURCHF 20
AUDNZD -24
XAUUSD 13K
NZDJPY -11
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 15
AUDCAD -5
NZDCAD 9
NZDUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 2K
GBPNZD 1.7K
EURJPY -2.4K
GBPJPY 7.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
NZDCHF -2.7K
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPAUD -5.5K
CHFJPY -4.6K
USDJPY -315
GBPCAD 4.8K
CADJPY 224
XUSTEC 75K
AUDCHF -1.3K
USDCHF 3.4K
AUDJPY 2.2K
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 549
EURCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD -2.1K
XAUUSD 9K
NZDJPY -68
AUDUSD 361
EURGBP 373
AUDCAD 526
NZDCAD 182
NZDUSD -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 048.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -699 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +232.29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 397.81 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KeyToMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
İnceleme yok
