Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 200 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 101%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
957
Bénéfice trades:
486 (50.78%)
Perte trades:
471 (49.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 048.00 EUR
Pire transaction:
-698.50 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
23 750.33 EUR (2 840 599 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 568.05 EUR (188 121 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.10%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
110
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.03
Longs trades:
441 (46.08%)
Courts trades:
516 (53.92%)
Facteur de profit:
2.77
Rendement attendu:
15.86 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
48.87 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-18.19 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
48.40%
Prévision annuelle:
587.57%
Algo trading:
58%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 025.30 EUR
Maximal:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.04% (11.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 69
GBPUSD 60
GBPNZD 49
EURJPY 47
GBPJPY 44
EURNZD 41
NZDCHF 41
EURAUD 40
GBPAUD 40
CHFJPY 40
USDJPY 37
GBPCAD 35
CADJPY 32
XUSTEC 32
AUDCHF 30
USDCHF 30
AUDJPY 29
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 27
EURCHF 26
AUDNZD 26
XAUUSD 26
NZDJPY 24
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 20
AUDCAD 20
NZDCAD 20
NZDUSD 18
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 11
EURJPY -110
GBPJPY 52
EURNZD -50
NZDCHF -74
EURAUD -1.2K
GBPAUD -1.8K
CHFJPY -53
USDJPY -4
GBPCAD -8
CADJPY 8
XUSTEC 2.7K
AUDCHF -29
USDCHF 164
AUDJPY 11
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -6
EURCHF 20
AUDNZD -24
XAUUSD 13K
NZDJPY -11
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 15
AUDCAD -5
NZDCAD 9
NZDUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 2K
GBPNZD 1.7K
EURJPY -2.4K
GBPJPY 7.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
NZDCHF -2.7K
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPAUD -5.5K
CHFJPY -4.6K
USDJPY -315
GBPCAD 4.8K
CADJPY 224
XUSTEC 75K
AUDCHF -1.3K
USDCHF 3.4K
AUDJPY 2.2K
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 549
EURCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD -2.1K
XAUUSD 9K
NZDJPY -68
AUDUSD 361
EURGBP 373
AUDCAD 526
NZDCAD 182
NZDUSD -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 048.00 EUR
Pire transaction: -699 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +232.29 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 397.81 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "KeyToMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


Aucun avis
