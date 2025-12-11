- 成长
交易:
13
盈利交易:
12 (92.30%)
亏损交易:
1 (7.69%)
最好交易:
17.47 USD
最差交易:
-12.79 USD
毛利:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
毛利亏损:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (42.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
42.69 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.75
交易活动:
10.66%
最大入金加载:
5.54%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
5.21
长期交易:
13 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
6.05
预期回报:
5.17 USD
平均利润:
6.71 USD
平均损失:
-13.31 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-12.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.79 USD (1)
每月增长:
13.45%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
净值:
3.50% (19.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +17.47 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +42.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.79 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning) designed specifically to decipher the volatility of XAUUSD .
Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.
💎 Technology Highlights:
- Core: Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
- Active: Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
- Execution: High-precision entries (Sniper entries).
🛡️ Risk Management:
- All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
- We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
- The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
- Leverage: 1:300 or higher.
- Broker: ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
- VPS: Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.
