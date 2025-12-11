信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold XXXX
Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
13
盈利交易:
12 (92.30%)
亏损交易:
1 (7.69%)
最好交易:
17.47 USD
最差交易:
-12.79 USD
毛利:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
毛利亏损:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (42.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
42.69 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.75
交易活动:
10.66%
最大入金加载:
5.54%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
5.21
长期交易:
13 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
6.05
预期回报:
5.17 USD
平均利润:
6.71 USD
平均损失:
-13.31 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-12.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.79 USD (1)
每月增长:
13.45%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
净值:
3.50% (19.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.47 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +42.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.79 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

没有评论
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold XXXX
每月30 USD
13%
0
0
USD
567
USD
4
100%
13
92%
11%
6.05
5.17
USD
4%
1:300
