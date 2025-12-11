シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold XXXX
Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
13
利益トレード:
12 (92.30%)
損失トレード:
1 (7.69%)
ベストトレード:
17.47 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.79 USD
総利益:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
総損失:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (42.69 USD)
最大連続利益:
42.69 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.75
取引アクティビティ:
10.66%
最大入金額:
5.54%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.21
長いトレード:
13 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
6.05
期待されたペイオフ:
5.17 USD
平均利益:
6.71 USD
平均損失:
-13.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-12.79 USD)
最大連続損失:
-12.79 USD (1)
月間成長:
13.45%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 USD
最大の:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.50% (19.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.47 USD
最悪のトレード: -13 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +42.69 USD
最大連続損失: -12.79 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

レビューなし
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください