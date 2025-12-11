- 成長
トレード:
13
利益トレード:
12 (92.30%)
損失トレード:
1 (7.69%)
ベストトレード:
17.47 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.79 USD
総利益:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
総損失:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (42.69 USD)
最大連続利益:
42.69 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.75
取引アクティビティ:
10.66%
最大入金額:
5.54%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.21
長いトレード:
13 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
6.05
期待されたペイオフ:
5.17 USD
平均利益:
6.71 USD
平均損失:
-13.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-12.79 USD)
最大連続損失:
-12.79 USD (1)
月間成長:
13.45%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 USD
最大の:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.50% (19.00 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.47 USD
最悪のトレード: -13 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +42.69 USD
最大連続損失: -12.79 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning) designed specifically to decipher the volatility of XAUUSD .
Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.
💎 Technology Highlights:
- Core: Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
- Active: Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
- Execution: High-precision entries (Sniper entries).
🛡️ Risk Management:
- All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
- We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
- The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
- Leverage: 1:300 or higher.
- Broker: ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
- VPS: Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.
レビューなし
