Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
12 (92.30%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (7.69%)
Mejor transacción:
17.47 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.79 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (42.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
42.69 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.75
Actividad comercial:
10.66%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.54%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.21
Transacciones Largas:
13 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
6.05
Beneficio Esperado:
5.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.71 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-12.79 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-12.79 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.45%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máxima:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
De fondos:
3.50% (19.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.47 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -12.79 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold XXXX
30 USD al mes
13%
0
0
USD
567
USD
4
100%
13
92%
11%
6.05
5.17
USD
4%
1:300
Copiar

