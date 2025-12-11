- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning) designed specifically to decipher the volatility of XAUUSD .
Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.
💎 Technology Highlights:
- Core: Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
- Active: Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
- Execution: High-precision entries (Sniper entries).
🛡️ Risk Management:
- All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
- We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
- The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
- Leverage: 1:300 or higher.
- Broker: ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
- VPS: Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.
