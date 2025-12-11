SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold XXXX
Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
12 (92.30%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (7.69%)
Bester Trade:
17.47 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.79 USD
Bruttoprofit:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-13.43 USD (1 232 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (42.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
42.69 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading-Aktivität:
9.75%
Max deposit load:
9.46%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.20
Long-Positionen:
13 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
6.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-12.79 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-12.79 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.45%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.04 USD
Maximaler:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
Kapital:
16.80% (95.28 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
