Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
13.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
42.69 USD (4 459 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (42.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
42.69 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
1.80
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
14 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
353.75
Alış işlemleri:
6 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
177.88
Beklenen getiri:
7.12 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.12 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
8.49%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
0.12 USD (0.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
