Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
13
Прибыльных трейдов:
12 (92.30%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (7.69%)
Лучший трейд:
17.47 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.79 USD
Общая прибыль:
80.53 USD (8 264 pips)
Общий убыток:
-13.31 USD (1 232 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (42.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
42.69 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.75
Торговая активность:
10.66%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.54%
Последний трейд:
20 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
17 часов
Фактор восстановления:
5.21
Длинных трейдов:
13 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
6.05
Мат. ожидание:
5.17 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.71 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-12.79 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-12.79 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
13.45%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 USD
Максимальная:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
По эквити:
3.50% (19.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.47 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +42.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -12.79 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold XXXX
30 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
567
USD
4
100%
13
92%
11%
6.05
5.17
USD
4%
1:300
Копировать

