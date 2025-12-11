SignauxSections
Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6
Bénéfice trades:
6 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.26 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
42.69 USD (4 459 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (42.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
42.69 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.80
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
353.75
Longs trades:
6 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
177.88
Rendement attendu:
7.12 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.12 USD (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.26 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
