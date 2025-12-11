- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning) designed specifically to decipher the volatility of XAUUSD .
Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.
💎 Technology Highlights:
- Core: Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
- Active: Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
- Execution: High-precision entries (Sniper entries).
🛡️ Risk Management:
- All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
- We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
- The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
- Leverage: 1:300 or higher.
- Broker: ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
- VPS: Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.