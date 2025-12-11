SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold XXXX
Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto

Gold XXXX

Hugo Henrique Amaro De Oliveira Boarotto
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
17.47 USD
Worst trade:
-12.79 USD
Gross Profit:
72.33 USD (7 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.27 USD (1 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (42.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.69 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
10.66%
Max deposit load:
5.54%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.57
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.45
Expected Payoff:
4.92 USD
Average Profit:
6.58 USD
Average Loss:
-13.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
12.91 USD (2.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.37% (12.83 USD)
By Equity:
3.50% (19.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.47 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a   Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning)   designed specifically to decipher the volatility of   XAUUSD .

Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.

💎 Technology Highlights:

  • Core:   Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
  • Active:   Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Execution:   High-precision entries (Sniper entries).

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
  • We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
  • The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit:   $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
  • Leverage:   1:300 or higher.
  • Broker:   ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
  • VPS:   Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.

No reviews
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold XXXX
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
559
USD
3
100%
12
91%
11%
5.45
4.92
USD
4%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.