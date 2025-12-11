- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|59
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Description:
This signal is the result of years of development in High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading. We use a Advanced Neural Network (Deep Learning) designed specifically to decipher the volatility of XAUUSD .
Unlike traditional EAs based on lagging indicators, our system analyzes order flow and market structure in real time, adapting to market conditions (trend or consolidation) instantly.
💎 Technology Highlights:
- Core: Adaptive Machine Learning Algorithm.
- Active: Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold).
- Execution: High-precision entries (Sniper entries).
🛡️ Risk Management:
- All orders have virtual and real Stop Loss (hidden from the Broker).
- We do not use infinite Martingale or dangerous Grids.
- The focus is on protecting capital and achieving long-term compound growth.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+).
- Leverage: 1:300 or higher.
- Broker: ECN/Raw with low spreads on Gold is essential.
- VPS: Required to ensure synchronization with our high-speed execution.
USD
USD
USD