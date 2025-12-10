- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
319
盈利交易:
246 (77.11%)
亏损交易:
73 (22.88%)
最好交易:
8.73 USD
最差交易:
-8.11 USD
毛利:
304.75 USD (996 949 pips)
毛利亏损:
-168.43 USD (504 003 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (22.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
48.13 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
70.78%
最大入金加载:
9.23%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
120
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
2.42
长期交易:
164 (51.41%)
短期交易:
155 (48.59%)
利润因子:
1.81
预期回报:
0.43 USD
平均利润:
1.24 USD
平均损失:
-2.31 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-56.29 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-56.29 USD (13)
每月增长:
16.85%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.75 USD
最大值:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
净值:
27.97% (258.01 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|239
|GER40
|80
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|DJ30
|111
|GER40
|25
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|DJ30
|403K
|GER40
|92K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +8.73 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +22.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -56.29 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MonetaMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.
Purchase the EA: here
It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.
Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.
Important information!
Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.
No matingale.
Drawdown: max 40%.
Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.
Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.
Leverage: 1:500.
Minimum deposit $250.
VPS: Meta trader vps.
More information on signals and how to subscribe:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
没有评论
