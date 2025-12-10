SignaleKategorien
Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 19%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
354
Gewinntrades:
273 (77.11%)
Verlusttrades:
81 (22.88%)
Bester Trade:
8.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.11 USD
Bruttoprofit:
331.46 USD (1 076 762 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-177.52 USD (532 813 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (22.74 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
48.13 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading-Aktivität:
73.74%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
80
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.73
Long-Positionen:
169 (47.74%)
Short-Positionen:
185 (52.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-56.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-56.29 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
19.03%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.75 USD
Maximaler:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
Kapital:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
DJ30 253
GER40 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 119
GER40 35
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 427K
GER40 119K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +22.74 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -56.29 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.


Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
