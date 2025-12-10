- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|253
|GER40
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DJ30
|119
|GER40
|35
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DJ30
|427K
|GER40
|119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.
Purchase the EA: here
It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.
Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.
Important information!
Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.
No matingale.
Drawdown: max 40%.
Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.
Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.
Leverage: 1:500.
Minimum deposit $250.
VPS: Meta trader vps.
More information on signals and how to subscribe:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
