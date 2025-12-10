SignalsSections
Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
232 (76.82%)
Loss Trades:
70 (23.18%)
Best trade:
8.73 USD
Worst trade:
-8.11 USD
Gross Profit:
291.84 USD (954 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.25 USD (483 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (22.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.13 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
64.54%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
154 (50.99%)
Short Trades:
148 (49.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-2.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-56.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.29 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
16.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.75 USD
Maximal:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
By Equity:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DJ30 222
GER40 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 104
GER40 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 381K
GER40 92K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.73 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.


Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
