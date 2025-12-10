СигналыРазделы
Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 17%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
319
Прибыльных трейдов:
246 (77.11%)
Убыточных трейдов:
73 (22.88%)
Лучший трейд:
8.73 USD
Худший трейд:
-8.11 USD
Общая прибыль:
304.75 USD (996 949 pips)
Общий убыток:
-168.43 USD (504 003 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (22.74 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
48.13 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
67.89%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.23%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
120
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.42
Длинных трейдов:
164 (51.41%)
Коротких трейдов:
155 (48.59%)
Профит фактор:
1.81
Мат. ожидание:
0.43 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.24 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-56.29 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-56.29 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
16.85%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.75 USD
Максимальная:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
По эквити:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
DJ30 239
GER40 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
DJ30 111
GER40 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
DJ30 403K
GER40 92K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.73 USD
Худший трейд: -8 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +22.74 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -56.29 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.


Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.10 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
