SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Toftsoe Trading MT4
Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 17%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
324
Negociações com lucro:
250 (77.16%)
Negociações com perda:
74 (22.84%)
Melhor negociação:
8.73 USD
Pior negociação:
-8.11 USD
Lucro bruto:
306.70 USD (1 003 409 pips)
Perda bruta:
-168.58 USD (504 512 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (22.74 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
48.13 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.19
Atividade de negociação:
72.72%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.23%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
72
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.45
Negociações longas:
164 (50.62%)
Negociações curtas:
160 (49.38%)
Fator de lucro:
1.82
Valor esperado:
0.43 USD
Lucro médio:
1.23 USD
Perda média:
-2.28 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-56.29 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-56.29 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
17.07%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.75 USD
Máximo:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
DJ30 244
GER40 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
DJ30 113
GER40 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
DJ30 409K
GER40 92K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.73 USD
Pior negociação: -8 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +22.74 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -56.29 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.


Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Toftsoe Trading MT4
99 USD por mês
17%
0
0
USD
947
USD
4
100%
324
77%
73%
1.81
0.43
USD
28%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.