Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 17%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
324
Transacciones Rentables:
250 (77.16%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
74 (22.84%)
Mejor transacción:
8.73 USD
Peor transacción:
-8.11 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
306.70 USD (1 003 409 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-168.58 USD (504 512 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (22.74 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
48.13 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Actividad comercial:
72.72%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.23%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
72
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.45
Transacciones Largas:
164 (50.62%)
Transacciones Cortas:
160 (49.38%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.82
Beneficio Esperado:
0.43 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.28 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-56.29 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-56.29 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
17.07%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.75 USD
Máxima:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
De fondos:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
DJ30 244
GER40 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
DJ30 113
GER40 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
DJ30 409K
GER40 92K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


It is optimized to trade Ger40 and DJ30.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.


Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


