트레이드:
565
이익 거래:
456 (80.70%)
손실 거래:
109 (19.29%)
최고의 거래:
8.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-8.11 USD
총 수익:
468.48 USD (1 432 292 pips)
총 손실:
-212.72 USD (625 225 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (22.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
48.13 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
69.68%
최대 입금량:
9.23%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
166
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
4.54
롱(주식매수):
289 (51.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
276 (48.85%)
수익 요인:
2.20
기대수익:
0.45 USD
평균 이익:
1.03 USD
평균 손실:
-1.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-56.29 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-56.29 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
25.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.75 USD
최대한의:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
자본금별:
27.97% (258.01 USD)
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|352
|GER40
|213
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|DJ30
|159
|GER40
|97
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|DJ30
|543K
|GER40
|266K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
최고의 거래: +8.73 USD
최악의 거래: -8 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +22.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -56.29 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MonetaMarkets-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.
Purchase the EA: here
Forex Pair : GER40 / DJ30
Timeframe : 15 min.
min Deposit : 250 USD
Drawdown: max 40%.
Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.
Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.
Important information!
Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.
No matingale.
Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.
Leverage: 1:500.
Minimum deposit $250.
VPS: Meta trader vps.
More information on signals and how to subscribe:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
