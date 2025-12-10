시그널섹션
Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz

Toftsoe Trading MT4

Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 31%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
565
이익 거래:
456 (80.70%)
손실 거래:
109 (19.29%)
최고의 거래:
8.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-8.11 USD
총 수익:
468.48 USD (1 432 292 pips)
총 손실:
-212.72 USD (625 225 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (22.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
48.13 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
69.68%
최대 입금량:
9.23%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
166
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
4.54
롱(주식매수):
289 (51.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
276 (48.85%)
수익 요인:
2.20
기대수익:
0.45 USD
평균 이익:
1.03 USD
평균 손실:
-1.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-56.29 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-56.29 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
25.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.75 USD
최대한의:
56.29 USD (6.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.10% (56.29 USD)
자본금별:
27.97% (258.01 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
DJ30 352
GER40 213
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
DJ30 159
GER40 97
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
DJ30 543K
GER40 266K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.73 USD
최악의 거래: -8 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +22.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -56.29 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MonetaMarkets-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Toftsoe Trading MT4 is using my own programmed EA.

Purchase the EA: here


Forex Pair : GER40 / DJ30
Timeframe : 15 min.
min Deposit : 250 USD


Drawdown: max 40%.

Estimated profit: 15-20% a month.


Maybe at a later time I will add a new trading pair.

'

Important information!

Primarily based on grid trading, but with some major tweaks.

No matingale.


Preferred broker: Moneta Markets.

Leverage: 1:500.

Minimum deposit $250.

VPS: Meta trader vps.


More information on signals and how to subscribe:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 18:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 07:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
