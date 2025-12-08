信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Brick Gold
Malleswara Rao Mandadapu

Brick Gold

Malleswara Rao Mandadapu
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
81
盈利交易:
51 (62.96%)
亏损交易:
30 (37.04%)
最好交易:
8.47 GBP
最差交易:
-16.33 GBP
毛利:
128.13 GBP (8 912 pips)
毛利亏损:
-97.21 GBP (6 273 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (21.52 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
21.52 GBP (5)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
2.51%
最大入金加载:
2.60%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
13 分钟
采收率:
0.95
长期交易:
54 (66.67%)
短期交易:
27 (33.33%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
0.38 GBP
平均利润:
2.51 GBP
平均损失:
-3.24 GBP
最大连续失误:
7 (-24.17 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-24.17 GBP (7)
每月增长:
6.18%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
9.34 GBP
最大值:
32.64 GBP (5.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.92% (32.64 GBP)
净值:
2.64% (14.09 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.47 GBP
最差交易: -16 GBP
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +21.52 GBP
最大连续亏损: -24.17 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Points to read =>
  • This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
  • These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
  • Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
  • Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
  • Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
  • Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs

Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

To know more from author and other signals follow here


没有评论
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 16:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
