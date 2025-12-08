Points to read =>

This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;

These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;

Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;

Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.

Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.

Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs

Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

