Malleswara Rao Mandadapu

Brick Gold

Malleswara Rao Mandadapu
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
48 (62.33%)
Loss Trades:
29 (37.66%)
Best trade:
8.47 GBP
Worst trade:
-16.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
122.17 GBP (8 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-96.97 GBP (6 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (21.52 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.52 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
2.51%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
51 (66.23%)
Short Trades:
26 (33.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.33 GBP
Average Profit:
2.55 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.34 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-24.17 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.17 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
5.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 GBP
Maximal:
32.64 GBP (5.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (32.64 GBP)
By Equity:
2.64% (14.09 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.47 GBP
Worst trade: -16 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.52 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.17 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Points to read =>
  • This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
  • These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
  • Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
  • Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
  • Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
  • Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs

Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

To know more from author and other signals follow here


No reviews
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 16:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Brick Gold
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
525
GBP
4
100%
77
62%
3%
1.25
0.33
GBP
6%
1:500
