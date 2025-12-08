- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
48 (62.33%)
Loss Trades:
29 (37.66%)
Best trade:
8.47 GBP
Worst trade:
-16.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
122.17 GBP (8 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-96.97 GBP (6 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (21.52 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.52 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
2.51%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
51 (66.23%)
Short Trades:
26 (33.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.33 GBP
Average Profit:
2.55 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.34 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-24.17 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.17 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
5.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 GBP
Maximal:
32.64 GBP (5.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (32.64 GBP)
By Equity:
2.64% (14.09 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.47 GBP
Worst trade: -16 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.52 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.17 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Points to read =>
- This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
- These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
- Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
- Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
- Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
- Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs
Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.
To know more from author and other signals follow here
No reviews
