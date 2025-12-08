- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
101
이익 거래:
62 (61.38%)
손실 거래:
39 (38.61%)
최고의 거래:
11.06 GBP
최악의 거래:
-16.33 GBP
총 수익:
160.98 GBP (11 203 pips)
총 손실:
-98.92 GBP (6 330 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (21.52 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
21.52 GBP (5)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
2.51%
최대 입금량:
2.60%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
11 분
회복 요인:
1.90
롱(주식매수):
64 (63.37%)
숏(주식차입매도):
37 (36.63%)
수익 요인:
1.63
기대수익:
0.61 GBP
평균 이익:
2.60 GBP
평균 손실:
-2.54 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-24.17 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-24.17 GBP (7)
월별 성장률:
13.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
9.34 GBP
최대한의:
32.64 GBP (5.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.92% (32.64 GBP)
자본금별:
2.64% (14.09 GBP)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|80
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +11.06 GBP
최악의 거래: -16 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +21.52 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -24.17 GBP
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Points to read =>
- This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
- These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
- Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
- Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
- Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
- Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs
Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.
To know more from author and other signals follow here
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
USD
562
GBP
GBP
5
100%
101
61%
3%
1.62
0.61
GBP
GBP
6%
1:500