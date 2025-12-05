信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Experimental MT5
Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
31
盈利交易:
29 (93.54%)
亏损交易:
2 (6.45%)
最好交易:
7.50 USD
最差交易:
-30.33 USD
毛利:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
毛利亏损:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (63.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
63.96 USD (28)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
1.00%
最大入金加载:
24.47%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
0.10
长期交易:
21 (67.74%)
短期交易:
10 (32.26%)
利润因子:
1.10
预期回报:
0.19 USD
平均利润:
2.29 USD
平均损失:
-30.26 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-30.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.33 USD (1)
每月增长:
-10.74%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
净值:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.50 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +63.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -30.33 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 更多...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


没有评论
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
