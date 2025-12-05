シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Experimental MT5
Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
31
利益トレード:
29 (93.54%)
損失トレード:
2 (6.45%)
ベストトレード:
7.50 USD
最悪のトレード:
-30.33 USD
総利益:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
総損失:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (63.96 USD)
最大連続利益:
63.96 USD (28)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
1.00%
最大入金額:
24.47%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
7 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.10
長いトレード:
21 (67.74%)
短いトレード:
10 (32.26%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.10
期待されたペイオフ:
0.19 USD
平均利益:
2.29 USD
平均損失:
-30.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-30.33 USD)
最大連続損失:
-30.33 USD (1)
月間成長:
-10.74%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
エクイティによる:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +7.50 USD
最悪のトレード: -30 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 28
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +63.96 USD
最大連続損失: -30.33 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 より多く...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


レビューなし
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
