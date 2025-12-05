SegnaliSezioni
Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
29 (93.54%)
Loss Trade:
2 (6.45%)
Best Trade:
7.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (63.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
63.96 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
1.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.47%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.10
Long Trade:
21 (67.74%)
Short Trade:
10 (32.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.19 USD
Profitto medio:
2.29 USD
Perdita media:
-30.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.33 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-10.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
Per equità:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.50 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 più
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
