Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
29 (93.54%)
Perte trades:
2 (6.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Perte brute:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (63.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
63.96 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
1.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.47%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
7 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.10
Longs trades:
21 (67.74%)
Courts trades:
10 (32.26%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
0.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.33 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-10.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.50 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +63.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.33 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 plus...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


Aucun avis
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Experimental MT5
30 USD par mois
6%
0
0
USD
106
USD
7
100%
31
93%
1%
1.09
0.19
USD
35%
1:200
Copier

