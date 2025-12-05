- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.
🧠 Strategy Highlights
• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging
📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.
⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution
🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.
⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.
👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa
USD
USD
USD