Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
31
Gewinntrades:
29 (93.54%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (6.45%)
Bester Trade:
7.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.33 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (63.96 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
63.96 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
1.00%
Max deposit load:
24.47%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.10
Long-Positionen:
21 (67.74%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (32.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.10
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.19 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.33 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-10.74%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
Kapital:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.96 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -30.33 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 161 ...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Experimental MT5
30 USD pro Monat
6%
0
0
USD
106
USD
7
100%
31
93%
1%
1.09
0.19
USD
35%
1:200
