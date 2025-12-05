SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Experimental MT5
Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
31
Negociações com lucro:
29 (93.54%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (6.45%)
Melhor negociação:
7.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-30.33 USD
Lucro bruto:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Perda bruta:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (63.96 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
63.96 USD (28)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
1.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
24.47%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
7 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.10
Negociações longas:
21 (67.74%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (32.26%)
Fator de lucro:
1.10
Valor esperado:
0.19 USD
Lucro médio:
2.29 USD
Perda média:
-30.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.33 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-10.74%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +7.50 USD
Pior negociação: -30 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +63.96 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -30.33 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 mais ...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


Sem comentários
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copiar

