Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
31
Transacciones Rentables:
29 (93.54%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (6.45%)
Mejor transacción:
7.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-30.33 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (63.96 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
63.96 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
1.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
24.47%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.10
Transacciones Largas:
21 (67.74%)
Transacciones Cortas:
10 (32.26%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.10
Beneficio Esperado:
0.19 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.33 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-10.74%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
De fondos:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.50 USD
Peor transacción: -30 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +63.96 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -30.33 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 161...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
