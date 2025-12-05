SinyallerBölümler
Muhammad Abidin

Experimental MT5

Muhammad Abidin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (93.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (6.45%)
En iyi işlem:
7.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-30.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
66.51 USD (3 098 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-60.51 USD (2 016 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (63.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
63.96 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.47%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.10
Alış işlemleri:
21 (67.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (32.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
0.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-30.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.33 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-10.74%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
57.96 USD (35.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.27% (57.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
18.28% (24.96 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +63.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.33 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 daha fazla...
I’m an algorithmic trader specializing in automated Gold (XAU/USD) trading using a data-driven EA proven across real market conditions.

🧠 Strategy Highlights

• Breakout-based entries
• Fixed SL & TP with smart trailing stop
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

📊 100% Real & Verified
Trades run on a live account, fully verified on MQL5—real results only.

⚙️ Why It Works
• Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD
• Controlled drawdown & consistent logic
• Fully automated, emotion-free execution

🚀 Goal
Provide a transparent, data-verified trading signal so you profit without manual trading.

⚠️ Broker Matters
After testing multiple brokers, this is the only one where forward results match backtests.

👉 Recommended Broker (same as mine):
FBS Markets https://bit.ly/4ba3gEa


2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:3000
2025.12.05 03:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
