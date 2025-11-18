信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0条评论
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2025 333%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
613
盈利交易:
544 (88.74%)
亏损交易:
69 (11.26%)
最好交易:
281.20 USD
最差交易:
-396.86 USD
毛利:
4 779.61 USD (58 255 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (42.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
448.65 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
23.19%
最大入金加载:
52.31%
最近交易:
19 几分钟前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
6.58
长期交易:
378 (61.66%)
短期交易:
235 (38.34%)
利润因子:
2.21
预期回报:
4.26 USD
平均利润:
8.79 USD
平均损失:
-31.41 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-141.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-396.86 USD (1)
每月增长:
64.70%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8.58 USD
最大值:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
净值:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 613
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +281.20 USD
最差交易: -397 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +42.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -141.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


没有评论
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
