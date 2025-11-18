- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|167
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|874
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|9.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
The HalcyonFX Goldie EA is a trend-reactive, grid-style automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It manages trades in a controlled manner, aiming for steady account growth while protecting against sharp drawdowns.
Trading Strategy
● Opens positions based on trend and momentum indicators.
● Adjusts lot sizes according to account equity.
● Uses scaling and controlled grids to maximize small moves in the market.
● Designed for capital growth over time with risk mitigation during drawdowns.
