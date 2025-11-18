The HalcyonFX Goldie EA is a trend-reactive, grid-style automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It manages trades in a controlled manner, aiming for steady account growth while protecting against sharp drawdowns.



Trading Strategy

● Opens positions based on trend and momentum indicators.

● Adjusts lot sizes according to account equity.

● Uses scaling and controlled grids to maximize small moves in the market.

● Designed for capital growth over time with risk mitigation during drawdowns.

