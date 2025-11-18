시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 298%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
728
이익 거래:
639 (87.77%)
손실 거래:
89 (12.23%)
최고의 거래:
281.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-535.40 USD
총 수익:
5 690.70 USD (70 459 pips)
총 손실:
-3 250.72 USD (54 005 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
36 (42.66 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
448.65 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
24.33%
최대 입금량:
52.31%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
134
평균 유지 시간:
34 분
회복 요인:
3.72
롱(주식매수):
446 (61.26%)
숏(주식차입매도):
282 (38.74%)
수익 요인:
1.75
기대수익:
3.35 USD
평균 이익:
8.91 USD
평균 손실:
-36.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-141.75 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-535.40 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
36.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
8.58 USD
최대한의:
655.65 USD (16.11%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
25.23% (655.65 USD)
자본금별:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 728
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +281.20 USD
최악의 거래: -535 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +42.66 USD
연속 최대 손실: -141.75 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
월별 1000 USD
298%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
9
100%
728
87%
24%
1.75
3.35
USD
36%
1:500
