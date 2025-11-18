SignalsSections
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 347%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
622
Profit Trades:
553 (88.90%)
Loss Trades:
69 (11.09%)
Best trade:
281.20 USD
Worst trade:
-396.86 USD
Gross Profit:
4 847.86 USD (59 042 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (42.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
448.65 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
23.19%
Max deposit load:
52.31%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.75
Long Trades:
382 (61.41%)
Short Trades:
240 (38.59%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
8.77 USD
Average Loss:
-31.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-141.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-396.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
69.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.58 USD
Maximal:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
By Equity:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 622
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +281.20 USD
Worst trade: -397 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


No reviews
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
