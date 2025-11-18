One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders.

This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure.