Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1000  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 337%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
616
利益トレード:
547 (88.79%)
損失トレード:
69 (11.20%)
ベストトレード:
281.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-396.86 USD
総利益:
4 798.41 USD (58 493 pips)
総損失:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
36 (42.66 USD)
最大連続利益:
448.65 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
23.19%
最大入金額:
52.31%
最近のトレード:
9 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
22
平均保有時間:
35 分
リカバリーファクター:
6.63
長いトレード:
381 (61.85%)
短いトレード:
235 (38.15%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.21
期待されたペイオフ:
4.27 USD
平均利益:
8.77 USD
平均損失:
-31.41 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-141.75 USD)
最大連続損失:
-396.86 USD (1)
月間成長:
66.14%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
8.58 USD
最大の:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
エクイティによる:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 616
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +281.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -397 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +42.66 USD
最大連続損失: -141.75 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


レビューなし
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
