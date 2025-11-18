СигналыРазделы
HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 348%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
623
Прибыльных трейдов:
554 (88.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
69 (11.08%)
Лучший трейд:
281.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-396.86 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 852.16 USD (59 127 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
36 (42.66 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
448.65 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
23.19%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
52.31%
Последний трейд:
20 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
34 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
6.76
Длинных трейдов:
382 (61.32%)
Коротких трейдов:
241 (38.68%)
Профит фактор:
2.24
Мат. ожидание:
4.31 USD
Средняя прибыль:
8.76 USD
Средний убыток:
-31.41 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-141.75 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-396.86 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
70.26%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8.58 USD
Максимальная:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
По эквити:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 623
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +281.20 USD
Худший трейд: -397 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +42.66 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -141.75 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


Нет отзывов
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
1000 USD в месяц
348%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
8
100%
623
88%
23%
2.23
4.31
USD
36%
1:500
Копировать

