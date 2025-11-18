- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|616
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX
-
Started trading 11/11/2025
-
One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders.
-
This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure.
-
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000
-
Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.
-
This system carries medium risk.
-
No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/
