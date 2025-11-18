SeñalesSecciones
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 337%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
616
Transacciones Rentables:
547 (88.79%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
69 (11.20%)
Mejor transacción:
281.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-396.86 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 798.41 USD (58 493 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (42.66 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
448.65 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
23.19%
Carga máxima del depósito:
52.31%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
35 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
6.63
Transacciones Largas:
381 (61.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
235 (38.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.21
Beneficio Esperado:
4.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
8.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-31.41 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-141.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-396.86 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
66.14%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
8.58 USD
Máxima:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
De fondos:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 616
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +281.20 USD
Peor transacción: -397 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.66 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -141.75 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
1000 USD al mes
337%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
8
100%
616
88%
23%
2.21
4.27
USD
36%
1:500
Copiar

