Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 337%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
616
Gewinntrades:
547 (88.79%)
Verlusttrades:
69 (11.20%)
Bester Trade:
281.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-396.86 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 798.41 USD (58 493 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
36 (42.66 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
448.65 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
23.19%
Max deposit load:
52.31%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
22
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
35 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
6.63
Long-Positionen:
381 (61.85%)
Short-Positionen:
235 (38.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-31.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-141.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-396.86 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
66.14%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
8.58 USD
Maximaler:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
Kapital:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 616
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +281.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -397 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.66 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -141.75 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


