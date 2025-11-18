SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieLUX
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieLUX

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 335%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
615
Negociações com lucro:
546 (88.78%)
Negociações com perda:
69 (11.22%)
Melhor negociação:
281.20 USD
Pior negociação:
-396.86 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 790.31 USD (58 413 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 167.61 USD (43 068 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
36 (42.66 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
448.65 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
23.19%
Depósito máximo carregado:
52.31%
Último negócio:
37 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
35 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
6.61
Negociações longas:
380 (61.79%)
Negociações curtas:
235 (38.21%)
Fator de lucro:
2.21
Valor esperado:
4.26 USD
Lucro médio:
8.77 USD
Perda média:
-31.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-141.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-396.86 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
65.52%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
8.58 USD
Máximo:
396.86 USD (13.46%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.52% (396.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
36.38% (632.71 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 615
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +281.20 USD
Pior negociação: -397 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42.66 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -141.75 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

HalcyonFX Goldie LUX

  • Started trading 11/11/2025

  • One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders. 

  • This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure. 

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344255 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)

  • Note:

    • Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.

  • This system carries medium risk. 

  • No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/


Sem comentários
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 04:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Copiar

