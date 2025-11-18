- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|615
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX
-
Started trading 11/11/2025
-
One of the optimized settings of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, built from years of manual Gold trading and advanced EA development by two experienced traders.
-
This setup trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive, grid-style strategy that opens positions at a fixed base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000. If market momentum continues, the EA may compound or multiply entries to capture trend extensions or assist with structured recovery while maintaining medium-risk exposure.
-
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
Minimum Initial Equity: $1,000
-
Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 (fixed)
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity Example: A $1000 equity can be $500 capital + $500 deposit bonus OR full $1000 deposit
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.05 lot. Additional entries may double or compound depending on market movement.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, leading to small differences in pricing and floating results.
-
This system carries medium risk.
-
No EA guarantees profit. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND — dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:IG: https://www.instagram.com/halcyonfxtrading/
