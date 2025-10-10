- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
101
盈利交易:
90 (89.10%)
亏损交易:
11 (10.89%)
最好交易:
36.41 USD
最差交易:
-54.04 USD
毛利:
263.18 USD (14 915 pips)
毛利亏损:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (36.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
47.01 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
58.15%
最大入金加载:
97.87%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
3.09
长期交易:
49 (48.51%)
短期交易:
52 (51.49%)
利润因子:
3.01
预期回报:
1.74 USD
平均利润:
2.92 USD
平均损失:
-7.95 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-56.80 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-56.80 USD (2)
每月增长:
5.65%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
净值:
24.24% (275.40 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|21
|GBPNZD
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|14
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURJPY
|26
|GBPNZD
|38
|AUDCAD
|14
|XAUUSD
|96
|USDCAD
|-13
|EURUSD
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|981
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|285
|EURUSD
|172
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +36.41 USD
最差交易: -54 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +36.33 USD
最大连续亏损: -56.80 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.11 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.78 × 45
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 38
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.88 × 58
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.98 × 50
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.04 × 52
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.10 × 20
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.29 × 24
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 63
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.74 × 371
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 141
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.32 × 59
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.43 × 2488
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.73 × 230
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.
SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.
After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy
- Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
- Important: No martingale strategy employed
AI Risk Management
- Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
- Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
Advanced grid money management
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)
Trustworthy performance approach
- Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
- Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Grid trading strategies
- Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
- Trading during high volatility periods
- Hedging positions
- ...
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
- Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
- Test the EA in demo account before live trading
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月99 USD
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
11
98%
101
89%
58%
3.01
1.74
USD
USD
24%
1:30