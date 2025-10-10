- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
101
利益トレード:
90 (89.10%)
損失トレード:
11 (10.89%)
ベストトレード:
36.41 USD
最悪のトレード:
-54.04 USD
総利益:
263.18 USD (14 915 pips)
総損失:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (36.33 USD)
最大連続利益:
47.01 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
58.15%
最大入金額:
97.87%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.09
長いトレード:
49 (48.51%)
短いトレード:
52 (51.49%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.01
期待されたペイオフ:
1.74 USD
平均利益:
2.92 USD
平均損失:
-7.95 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-56.80 USD)
最大連続損失:
-56.80 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.65%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
エクイティによる:
24.24% (275.40 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|21
|GBPNZD
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|14
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURJPY
|26
|GBPNZD
|38
|AUDCAD
|14
|XAUUSD
|96
|USDCAD
|-13
|EURUSD
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|981
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|285
|EURUSD
|172
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +36.41 USD
最悪のトレード: -54 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +36.33 USD
最大連続損失: -56.80 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.11 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.78 × 45
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 38
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.88 × 58
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.98 × 50
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.04 × 52
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.10 × 20
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.29 × 24
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 63
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.74 × 371
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 141
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.32 × 59
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.43 × 2488
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.73 × 230
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.
SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.
After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy
- Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
- Important: No martingale strategy employed
AI Risk Management
- Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
- Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
Advanced grid money management
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)
Trustworthy performance approach
- Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
- Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Grid trading strategies
- Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
- Trading during high volatility periods
- Hedging positions
- ...
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
- Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
- Test the EA in demo account before live trading
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
99 USD/月
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
11
98%
101
89%
58%
3.01
1.74
USD
USD
24%
1:30