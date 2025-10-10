シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Squid GRID AI
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Squid GRID AI

Christophe Pa Trouillas
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 19%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
101
利益トレード:
90 (89.10%)
損失トレード:
11 (10.89%)
ベストトレード:
36.41 USD
最悪のトレード:
-54.04 USD
総利益:
263.18 USD (14 915 pips)
総損失:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (36.33 USD)
最大連続利益:
47.01 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
58.15%
最大入金額:
97.87%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.09
長いトレード:
49 (48.51%)
短いトレード:
52 (51.49%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.01
期待されたペイオフ:
1.74 USD
平均利益:
2.92 USD
平均損失:
-7.95 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-56.80 USD)
最大連続損失:
-56.80 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.65%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
エクイティによる:
24.24% (275.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURJPY 21
GBPNZD 20
AUDCAD 20
XAUUSD 15
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURJPY 26
GBPNZD 38
AUDCAD 14
XAUUSD 96
USDCAD -13
EURUSD 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPNZD 3.3K
AUDCAD 981
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDCAD 285
EURUSD 172
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +36.41 USD
最悪のトレード: -54 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +36.33 USD
最大連続損失: -56.80 USD

Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

  • Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
  • Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

  • Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
  • Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
  • Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
  • Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI Risk Management

  • Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
  • Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
  • Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events

Advanced grid money management

  • Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
  • Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
  • Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)

Trustworthy performance approach

  • Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
  • Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Grid trading strategies
  • Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
  • Trading during high volatility periods
  • Hedging positions
  • ...

Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
  • Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
  • Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
  • Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
  • Test the EA in demo account before live trading
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo


レビューなし
