- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|21
|GBPNZD
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|16
|USDCAD
|14
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|26
|GBPNZD
|38
|AUDCAD
|14
|XAUUSD
|104
|USDCAD
|-13
|EURUSD
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|981
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|USDCAD
|285
|EURUSD
|172
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.11 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.78 × 45
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 38
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.88 × 58
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.98 × 50
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.04 × 52
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.10 × 20
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.29 × 24
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 63
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.74 × 371
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 141
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.32 × 59
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.43 × 2488
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.73 × 230
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.
SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy
- Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
- Important: No martingale strategy employed
AI Risk Management
- Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
- Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
Advanced grid money management
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)
Trustworthy performance approach
- Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
- Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Grid trading strategies
- Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
- Trading during high volatility periods
- Hedging positions
- ...
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
- Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
- Test the EA in demo account before live trading
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
USD
USD
USD