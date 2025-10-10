SignaleKategorien
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Squid GRID AI

Christophe Pa Trouillas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
12 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 20%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
102
Gewinntrades:
91 (89.21%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (10.78%)
Bester Trade:
36.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-54.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
270.72 USD (15 234 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (36.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
47.01 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
58.15%
Max deposit load:
97.87%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
3.23
Long-Positionen:
49 (48.04%)
Short-Positionen:
53 (51.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.10
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-56.80 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-56.80 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.88%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
Kapital:
24.24% (275.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURJPY 21
GBPNZD 20
AUDCAD 20
XAUUSD 16
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 26
GBPNZD 38
AUDCAD 14
XAUUSD 104
USDCAD -13
EURUSD 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPNZD 3.3K
AUDCAD 981
XAUUSD 5.1K
USDCAD 285
EURUSD 172
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +36.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +36.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -56.80 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PUPrime-Live
0.11 × 38
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.78 × 45
FusionMarkets-Live
0.84 × 38
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.88 × 58
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.98 × 50
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.04 × 52
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.10 × 20
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.29 × 24
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.44 × 63
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.69 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.74 × 371
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.01 × 141
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.20 × 5
Coinexx-Live
2.25 × 12
Darwinex-Live
2.32 × 59
RoboForex-ECN
2.43 × 2488
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.63 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.73 × 230
noch 76 ...
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

  • Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
  • Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

  • Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
  • Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
  • Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
  • Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI Risk Management

  • Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
  • Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
  • Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events

Advanced grid money management

  • Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
  • Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
  • Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)

Trustworthy performance approach

  • Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
  • Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Grid trading strategies
  • Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
  • Trading during high volatility periods
  • Hedging positions
  • ...

Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
  • Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
  • Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
  • Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
  • Test the EA in demo account before live trading
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo


2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 00:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.12 21:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.12 21:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
