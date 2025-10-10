Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability

Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities

Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry

Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability

Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI Risk Management

Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring

Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility

Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events

Advanced grid money management

Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance

Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings

Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)

Trustworthy performance approach

Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment

Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations

Proximate and constant support

Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

Grid trading strategies

Simultaneous trades across multiple assets

Trading during high volatility periods

Hedging positions

...

Backtest & Setup Guide

EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5

EURUSD | M5 Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics

M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex

ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC

2020 – 2025, OHLC Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

Risk Warning

Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor

Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements

Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability

No trading system can win 100% of the time

Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential

Test the EA in demo account before live trading

