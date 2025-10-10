SinaisSeções
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Squid GRID AI

Christophe Pa Trouillas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 19%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
101
Negociações com lucro:
90 (89.10%)
Negociações com perda:
11 (10.89%)
Melhor negociação:
36.41 USD
Pior negociação:
-54.04 USD
Lucro bruto:
263.18 USD (14 915 pips)
Perda bruta:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (36.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
47.01 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
58.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
97.87%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
3.09
Negociações longas:
49 (48.51%)
Negociações curtas:
52 (51.49%)
Fator de lucro:
3.01
Valor esperado:
1.74 USD
Lucro médio:
2.92 USD
Perda média:
-7.95 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-56.80 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-56.80 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
5.65%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.24% (275.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURJPY 21
GBPNZD 20
AUDCAD 20
XAUUSD 15
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURJPY 26
GBPNZD 38
AUDCAD 14
XAUUSD 96
USDCAD -13
EURUSD 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPNZD 3.3K
AUDCAD 981
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDCAD 285
EURUSD 172
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +36.41 USD
Pior negociação: -54 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +36.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -56.80 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

PUPrime-Live
0.11 × 38
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.78 × 45
FusionMarkets-Live
0.84 × 38
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.88 × 58
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.98 × 50
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.04 × 52
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.10 × 20
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.29 × 24
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.44 × 63
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.69 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.74 × 371
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.01 × 141
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.20 × 5
Coinexx-Live
2.25 × 12
Darwinex-Live
2.32 × 59
RoboForex-ECN
2.43 × 2488
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.63 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.73 × 230
76 mais ...
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

  • Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
  • Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

  • Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
  • Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
  • Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
  • Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI Risk Management

  • Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
  • Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
  • Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events

Advanced grid money management

  • Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
  • Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
  • Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)

Trustworthy performance approach

  • Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
  • Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Grid trading strategies
  • Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
  • Trading during high volatility periods
  • Hedging positions
  • ...

Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
  • Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
  • Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
  • Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
  • Test the EA in demo account before live trading
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 00:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.12 21:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.12 21:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
