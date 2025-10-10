- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
101
Transacciones Rentables:
90 (89.10%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (10.89%)
Mejor transacción:
36.41 USD
Peor transacción:
-54.04 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
263.18 USD (14 915 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-87.40 USD (3 136 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (36.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
47.01 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
58.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
97.87%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
3.09
Transacciones Largas:
49 (48.51%)
Transacciones Cortas:
52 (51.49%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.01
Beneficio Esperado:
1.74 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.92 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.95 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-56.80 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-56.80 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.65%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
56.80 USD (4.85%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.85% (56.80 USD)
De fondos:
24.24% (275.40 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|21
|GBPNZD
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|14
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURJPY
|26
|GBPNZD
|38
|AUDCAD
|14
|XAUUSD
|96
|USDCAD
|-13
|EURUSD
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|981
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|285
|EURUSD
|172
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +36.41 USD
Peor transacción: -54 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +36.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -56.80 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.11 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.78 × 45
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 38
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.88 × 58
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.98 × 50
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.04 × 52
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.10 × 20
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.29 × 24
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 63
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.74 × 371
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 141
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.32 × 59
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.43 × 2488
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.73 × 230
otros 76...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Generate controlled returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified multi-asset GRID EA.
SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.
After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy
- Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
- Important: No martingale strategy employed
AI Risk Management
- Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
- Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
Advanced grid money management
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)
Trustworthy performance approach
- Continuous monitoring essential for dynamic market alignment
- Backtests aligning with Live result monitoring risk management protocols for grid strategy limitations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Grid trading strategies
- Simultaneous trades across multiple assets
- Trading during high volatility periods
- Hedging positions
- ...
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
- Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Grid strategies can lead to substantial drawdowns during prolonged adverse market movements
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Careful risk management and regular profit withdrawal essential
- Test the EA in demo account before live trading
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
