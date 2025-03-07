货币 / CIA
CIA: Citizens Inc Class A ($1.00 Par)
5.44 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CIA汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点5.32和高点5.44进行交易。
关注Citizens Inc Class A ($1.00 Par)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIA新闻
- You Can Buy One of the C.I.A.’s Greatest Mysteries at an Auction House
- The Kryptos Key Is Going Up for Sale
- Citizens earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Citizens (CIA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Citizens (CIA) Q2 Net Income Jumps 63%
- Citizens rejoins Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes after market reconstitution
- ‘Excited’ About Bitcoin: CIA Official Admits Its Staying Power
- The Former C.I.A. Officer Capitalizing On Europe’s Military Spending Boom
- AI Thinks It Cracked Kryptos. The Artist Behind It Says No Chance
日范围
5.32 5.44
年范围
2.90 5.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.44
- 开盘价
- 5.32
- 卖价
- 5.44
- 买价
- 5.74
- 最低价
- 5.32
- 最高价
- 5.44
- 交易量
- 96
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 5.63%
- 6个月变化
- 16.49%
- 年变化
- 51.11%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值