货币 / BBH
BBH: VanEck Biotech ETF
165.93 USD 0.53 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BBH汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点165.93和高点166.80进行交易。
关注VanEck Biotech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
165.93 166.80
年范围
135.38 178.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 165.40
- 开盘价
- 166.80
- 卖价
- 165.93
- 买价
- 166.23
- 最低价
- 165.93
- 最高价
- 166.80
- 交易量
- 9
- 日变化
- 0.32%
- 月变化
- 0.11%
- 6个月变化
- 5.46%
- 年变化
- -6.40%
