BBH: VanEck Biotech ETF
165.40 USD 0.10 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBH exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 165.32 and at a high of 165.82.
Follow VanEck Biotech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
165.32 165.82
Year Range
135.38 178.95
- Previous Close
- 165.30
- Open
- 165.32
- Bid
- 165.40
- Ask
- 165.70
- Low
- 165.32
- High
- 165.82
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.12%
- Year Change
- -6.70%
