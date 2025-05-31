Valute / BBH
BBH: VanEck Biotech ETF
167.79 USD 0.56 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BBH ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.35 e ad un massimo di 167.92.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Biotech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.35 167.92
Intervallo Annuale
135.38 178.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 167.23
- Apertura
- 167.35
- Bid
- 167.79
- Ask
- 168.09
- Minimo
- 167.35
- Massimo
- 167.92
- Volume
- 19
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.35%
21 settembre, domenica