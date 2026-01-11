PeakFighter Program is built on a cutting-edge trend detection strategy that breaks through the traditional analytical framework. It deconstructs and reorganizes classic indicators such as MA (Moving Average) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) for unconventional application, moving beyond the inherent usage logic of these indicators. This approach enables the program to accurately capture trend initiation signals and critical conditions of oscillating fluctuations. Compared with traditional analytical methods, it offers a more multi-dimensional perspective on market trends, with results that are more aligned with actual price movements.



On the basis of confirmed trends, the program is equipped with an exclusive position-adding strategy, which gradually amplifies holding advantages through multi-dimensional market verification. Meanwhile, it incorporates a rigorous risk management mechanism and dynamically sets floating loss thresholds, ensuring that the floating losses of the account are always kept within a controllable range. This achieves the dual guarantee of profit growth and risk defense.





How do I start:

Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M15 timeframe chart on the Forex Symbols with spread lower than 25.

The Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:5000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.